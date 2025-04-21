Fubara’s Supporters Hope For Gov’s Recall, Say Tinubu Acted In Rivers’ Interest

Supporters of Governor Siminalayi Fubara have expressed hope that the governor will soon be recalled and reinstated, saying they believe President Bola Tinubu is a democrat and is acting in the best interest of Rivers State.

They made this known during an Easter praise session organized by the Simplified Movement, which held simultaneously across all 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

The sessions, marked by singing, dancing, and collective prayers, served as both a spiritual celebration and a moment of reflection and encouragement for members of the movement.

Speaking during the gathering in Ahoada, a leader of the Simplified Movement, Stephen Ihua-Maduenyi said: “As you very well know, today is Easter Sunday. Our Lord, our Father, Jesus Christ, is resurrected.

“We are here to celebrate this. We are here to call on Him to celebrate us, just as He celebrated mankind – that He can make it possible for our Governor to come back. We believe He can do it for us. Only He can do it for us. It is not by our power. It is His power. That is why we are gathered here.”

Ovy Chukwuma, the suspended Commissioner for Education, also spoke with Channels Television, drawing a parallel between the resurrection story and the current political atmosphere in the state:

“They tried burying us in Rivers State, but we are here to tell the world that we are alive. That Rivers State is alive. That Rivers State is with him—Governor Siminalayi Fubara.”

Both speakers emphasized their belief in President Tinubu’s wisdom, noting that his ongoing actions would ultimately serve the state’s interest and lead to the governor’s reinstatement.

Despite the challenges, supporters of the movement say they remain hopeful that Rivers State will soon experience normalcy and political peace.