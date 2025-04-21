UPDATED: Tinubu Returns To Nigeria After Visit To France, UK

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Nigeria following his working visit to France and the UK.

Tinubu was received by senior officials of his administration when he arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, late Monday.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu returns to Abuja after a visit to Paris and London,” presidential aide Dada Olusegun wrote in a post on his X handle.

Some of the officials who were at the airport to welcome Tinubu included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume; the Chief of Staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, among others.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu returns to Abuja after visit to Paris and London.

The president left the country for Paris, the French capital, on April 2 for a “short working visit,” according to presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga.

Onanuga said during the visit, the president will review his administration’s feats.

But his recent travel has divided opinions among Nigerians, especially in the wake of renewed killings in some parts of the country, particularly in Plateau and Benue states.

Leaders of the opposition, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar, were vocal in their criticisms of the president’s continued stay in Europe despite the crushing wave of insecurity ravaging the country.

However, the presidency stoutly defended Tinubu’s trip, saying the Nigerian leader did not travel to seek medical care as speculated in some quarters.

“Sometimes on social media, somebody will be tweeting, you don’t even know who the person is; it can be somebody who has mental health issues somewhere,” presidential spokesman Daniel Bwala said on an edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“You just see that information is coming out. “The president did not go to see a doctor; he’s on a working visit and we have been publishing his activities”.