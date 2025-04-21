National Assembly Moves Resumption To May 6

The National Assembly has officially extended its resumption date for plenary sessions from Tuesday, 29 April to Tuesday, 6 May 2025.

The announcement was contained in a memo dated 21 April 2025 and signed by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana.

The NASS clerk confirmed the shift and cited participation in upcoming national events as the reason for the extension.

“I am directed to inform Distinguished Senators, Honourable Members, and the general public that the two Houses of the National Assembly have extended the date for the resumption of plenary sessions from Tuesday, 29th April 2025, to Tuesday, 6th May 2025,” Ogunlana stated.

According to him, the date change was to enable lawmakers to partake in the Workers’ Day celebration on 1 May and attend to pressing constituency matters.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding,” he added.

The Senate had previously adjourned plenary on 27 March, ahead of the Easter and Eid al-Fitr holidays.

The latest adjustment further extends the legislative break for members of the 10th National Assembly.