Plateau Killings: Christians Stage Peace Walk To Honour Victims

Amid renewed attacks and mounting death tolls, the Christians in Plateau State on Monday staged a peace walk in protest against the incessant killings ravaging communities in the state.

The peace walk, under the joint leadership of the Church Denominational Leaders Forum and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State chapter, was also a tribute to the victims and a cry for justice.

The participants—men, women, the elderly, and youths—marched through the streets to register their anguish and frustration over the rising insecurity in the northcentral region.

The procession covered by Channels Television showed a crowd of concerned residents with banners calling for peace and action.

The inscriptions on some of the banner read, “That they die not in vain. Stop the killings. Stop the bloodshed. Every life matters; let Plateau live.”

According to the organisers, the protest was a direct response to the continuous and bloody assaults on Plateau communities, especially those killed in recent attacks on Ruwi, Hurti, and Zikke in Bokkos and Bassa local government areas.

“Their death should not be in vain,” a church leader said during the march.

Plateau and neighbouring Benue State have been gripped by a fresh wave of violence in recent weeks, largely blamed on bandits.

The April 2025 attacks in Bokkos and Bassa claimed over 100 lives, marking one of the deadliest incidents since the Christmas Eve massacre in 2023, which left about 150 people dead in Bokkos alone.

Call For FG’s Intervention

Describing the killings as genocidal, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, said the invaders, armed with sophisticated weapons, have displaced residents and taken over more than 60 communities. He emphasised the need for urgent federal intervention to halt the land-grabbing and wanton bloodshed.

In Benue State, the crisis remains equally dire. Over the weekend, suspected herders attacked communities in Ukum and Logo local government areas, leaving 56 people dead. Governor Hyacinth Alia has appealed to President Bola Tinubu’s administration to take decisive action and restore security.

The string of attacks comes at a time when Christians across the world, including in Nigeria, are celebrating Easter—a season of peace, love, and sacrifice. However, for many communities in the Middle Belt, this year’s Easter was marked by mourning.

In his Easter message from Paris, France, President Bola Tinubu condemned the killings and reassured Nigerians that his administration remains resolute in ending insecurity. “Forces of evil will never prevail over our country,” he declared. He also disclosed that he had issued firm directives to the Armed Forces and other security agencies to take decisive action.

More Calls To Address Insecurity

Reacting to the crisis, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar criticised the Tinubu government for what he described as “utter incompetence” and a disturbing lack of empathy. “The blood of innocent Nigerians continues to be spilled with appalling regularity… Yet, the Tinubu presidency remains disturbingly indifferent,” he said.

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, also decried the unrelenting violence, saying, “Enough is enough regarding the persistent killings and insecurity plaguing our nation.” He urged government authorities to work closely with traditional rulers to tackle insecurity from the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, Senate President Godswill Akpabio called on Nigerians to use the spirit of Easter to set aside political, ethnic, and religious divisions and unite for the peace and progress of the nation. “I hope the atmosphere that permeates this season would cause them [the killers] to jettison their evil ways, turn a new leaf and embrace peace,” he said.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has however, ordered Commissioners of Police across the country to enhance visibility policing, boost intelligence gathering, and intensify patrols across public spaces. He stressed the importance of protecting places of worship and recreation centres during the Easter celebrations.

In a statement, Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, urged the public to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible and timely information to help prevent further violence.