World Finance Leaders Meet In Washington Amid Trade Negotiations

Finance leaders from around the world are gathering in Washington this week for the semi-annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group.

This year’s discussions are expected to be dominated by one pressing issue: tariffs.

On April 2, Trump announced tariffs of at least 10% on all goods entering the United States, affecting over 50 countries, including Nigeria, China, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Some tariffs have reached as high as 50%, with China’s rates recently increased from 104% to 125%. These measures have sparked widespread concern among global leaders, who are now seeking ways to minimise the economic fallout.

The meetings, which include high-level talks and one-on-one negotiations, provide a platform for finance ministers to broker deals on project financing, foreign investment, and debt relief.

However, the spotlight this year is on how countries can mitigate the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping import tariffs, which have disrupted global trade since his return to the White House in January 2025.

Josh Lipsky, senior director of the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Centre, described the situation as unprecedented. “Trade wars will dominate the week, as will the bilateral negotiations that nearly every country is trying to pursue in some way, shape, or form,” Lipsky said. “This becomes a Spring Meetings unlike any others, dominated by one single issue.”

The tariffs have already cast a shadow over the IMF’s economic forecasts, set to be released on Tuesday.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has warned of “notable markdowns but not recession,” citing heightened uncertainty and market volatility caused by the trade turmoil. While Georgieva noted that the global economy continues to function well, she cautioned that negative perceptions could slow economic activity.

READ ALSO: DHL To Stop Global Shipments Worth Over $800 To US Consumers

The focus of the meetings will largely centre on U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Trump’s lead negotiator for tariff deals. Bessent’s stance on supporting the IMF and World Bank remains unclear, raising questions about the future of multilateral development banks (MDBS).

Nancy Lee, a former U.S. Treasury official, emphasised the importance of Bessent’s role in addressing these concerns. “First and foremost, does the U.S. view support for MDBS as in its interest?” Lee asked.

Japan and South Korea are among the countries actively pursuing tariff negotiations. Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato is expected to meet with Bessent to advance talks on auto and steel tariffs, while South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will discuss delaying the implementation of 25% tariffs and exploring mutual interests in energy and shipbuilding.

World Bank President Ajay Banga has expressed uncertainty about whether the Trump administration will honor the $4 billion U.S. contribution pledged by former President Joe Biden. Banga is expected to outline the bank’s pivot toward energy financing, including nuclear and gas projects, as well as climate adaptation initiatives, aligning more closely with Trump’s priorities.