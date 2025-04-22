Bitcoin Surges To $88,000

Hitting its highest price since late March, Bitcoin (BTC) moved past $88,000 on Tuesday.

The cryptocurrency added over 1% on Tuesday, continuing a steady rise that began on Sunday.

However, other major cryptocurrencies, including Ether (ETH), Cardano’s ADA, XRP, and Solana’s SOL, experienced declines of up to 3%, reflecting signs of profit-taking, according to CoinGecko data.

The increase underscores Bitcoin’s role as a perceived safe-haven asset during periods of economic uncertainty.

Over the past 24 hours, data from CoinGlass revealed that more than $97 million in Bitcoin short positions were liquidated, contributing to the cryptocurrency’s upward momentum.

Total liquidations across all cryptocurrencies approached $180 million, with Ethereum (ETH) shorts accounting for over $26 million.

The cryptocurrency’s rally coincided with a sharp decline in the U.S. dollar, which hit a three-year low amid growing concerns over political interference in the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, mid-cap tokens such as Kaspa’s KAS and Polygon’s POL led gains, rising as much as 9%, despite the absence of immediate catalysts.

Ethereum enters historical “buy zone” according to analyst Ali Martinez, with ETH trading below the lower MVRV Price Band—a metric that has previously signalled strong buying opportunities.

ETH currently trades in a tight consolidation between $1,550-$1,630, with critical support at $1,500 and resistance at $1,700, as investors await a decisive breakout amid global economic pressures.

XRP experienced a significant breakout on April 21 when it surged 4.3% in just two hours, breaking through previous resistance at $2.09.

The U.S. dollar’s decline was triggered by escalating political tensions surrounding the Federal Reserve.

President Donald Trump intensified his criticism of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, writing on Truth Social that “Powell’s termination cannot come fast enough.”

Trump has been pressuring the central bank to cut interest rates, a move that has raised concerns about the Fed’s independence.

White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett confirmed that the administration is reviewing the legality of removing Powell. These developments caused significant market volatility, pushing the U.S. Dollar Index down by more than 1% to levels last seen in March 2022.

Traditional financial markets also felt the ripple effects of the political turmoil. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all fell by approximately 3% on Monday morning in New York.

Analysts attributed the sell-off to investor uncertainty about the Fed’s autonomy and broader macroeconomic instability.