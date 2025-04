Daily Dollar To Naira Rate— CBN Review

Suggested US Dollar trade rate is ₦1,599.9384 according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on April 21, 2025.

USD rate has been set as ₦1,604.4809 by the CBN when last week started on Monday, April 14, 2025. This corresponds to a 0.28% decrease for the US dollar in CBN since last week.

To have a monthly quick review, we see that the US Dollar rate started April at ₦1,531.2451 on Wednesday, April 02, 2025.

As of today, with USD seen at ₦1,599.9384, we see a 4.49% increase for Dollar to Naira exchange rates in CBN for this April.

1 US Dollar =1,600.9384 Nigerian Naira

1 USD = 1,600.9384 NGN

1 NGN = 0.00062463 USD

