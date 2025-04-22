FG Revamps 991 PHCs, To Rehabilitate 2,701 Others

The Federal Government on Tuesday said a total of 991 primary healthcare centres across the country have been revived.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency Dr Muyi Aina, disclosed this at the quarterly press briefing and the commencement of the World Vaccination Week to assess the progress of the agency.

Aina also said that an additional 2701 PHC’s were undergoing renovation.

While highlighting the achievements of the agency in the past year, he said certain milestones had been achieved.

He explained that the agency was leveraging heavily on technology to digitise healthcare delivery.

He noted that a life dashboard had been introduced to assess the primary healthcare centres in different wards across Nigeria.

Speaking further, the NPHDA executive director also said that 120,000 healthcare workers had been retrained and emergency services had been improved with the provision of ambulances across the country.

On maternal care, Dr Aina noted that the maternal and neonatal mortality reduction innovation initiative had commenced in 172 local government areas across five states to reduce the number of maternal deaths in the country.

On vaccination, he said the process had improved by 54% with seven states upscaled while a total of 26 million children had been vaccinated so far.

He further stated that 101,158 children had been vaccinated so far against malaria in four states across the country.

Aina also said a new polio vaccination campaign would begin on May 3 across some northern states in line with the synchronised vaccination program launched by Lake Chad countries to vaccinate 83 million children against the disease.