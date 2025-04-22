Ghana President Suspends Supreme Court Chief Justice

Ghana’s president on Tuesday announced the suspension of the country’s top judge while she is investigated for misconduct.

The action against Supreme Court Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo came after three separate petitions called for her removal. Allegations against her include tampering with court records and misuse of public funds.

A spokesman for President John Mahama said in a statement he had, “in consultation with the Council of State, determined that a prima facie case has been established” and that Torkornoo would be suspended while she is investigated.

Specific details of the allegations that the five-member investigative committee will probe have not been made public.

Mahama, who took office in January, has promised a crackdown on graft in the west African nation.

The investigative committee is being led by Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Pwamang. The panel also includes former auditor-general Daniel Domelevo.

Torkornoo, 61, was appointed in June 2023, becoming Ghana’s 15th Chief Justice and the third woman to hold the post.

While past judicial leaders have left through retirement or political upheaval, her suspension is the first time a sitting chief justice faces formal investigation through a constitutional process.

AFP