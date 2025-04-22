IGP Orders Withdrawal Of Mobile Police Officers From VIPs

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the withdrawal of mobile police officers from VIPs.

In a statement on Tuesday, the spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Muyiwa Adejobi, said the move is part of the reorganisation of the Police Mobile Force (PMF).

“He expressed concern over the diversion of PMF personnel to non-core roles, including escort and guard duties for private individuals and VIPs, a trend which has undermined the unit’s effectiveness,” the statement read.

“To address this, the IGP has announced a series of measures including the immediate withdrawal of PMF personnel from unauthorized deployments, regular quarterly training focused on ethics and professionalism, and mandatory standby of fully equipped, combat-ready units across all Squadrons for rapid tactical support.”

According to the IGP, all PMF Commanders will be held accountable for the conduct of their personnel.

IGP Egbetokun, however, urged them to lead proactively through regular training, inspections, and mentorship aimed at upholding discipline, respect for human rights, and operational excellence.

READ THE IGP’S FULL STATEMENT BELOW: