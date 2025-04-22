LASG To Construct Green Line Rail Before December

The Lagos State Government has announced that the construction of the 68-kilometre Green Line Rail project from Marina to Lekki Free Trade Zone will commence before the end of this year.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, at the 2025 ministerial briefing by his ministry at Alausa, Ikeja.

He said residents plying the Marina to Lekki free zone route will experience some traffic when the green line rail construction kicks off. Osiyemi also used the opportunity to appeal for citizens’ cooperation when the rail project is ongoing.

He disclosed that the first phase of the Blue Line Rail has transported over 2 million passengers to date, and the state government will deliver three additional rolling stocks for Blue Line Rail in May.

He also revealed that Phase II of the Blue Line Rail from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko would be completed in December.

The Commissioner stated that the Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) has transported 280,282 passengers in one year, from May 2024 to 2025, adding that it also recorded daily increase in passengers from an average of 1,200 in 2024 to 1,500 currently.

According to him, the Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, has been awarded a prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Certification for quality management system, and safety of passengers on the waterways.

He noted that the certification underscores LASWA’s commitment to excellence and adherence to international standards.

To Osiyemi, the improvement of 49 junctions has been completed, while six others are currently ongoing, as well as the deployment of 50 electric buses to Lagos Badagry Expressway corridor.

The Commissioner stated further that people living with disability now have a dedicated number plate for special recognition and data collection purposes.

He added that the Speed Limit recently released for some routes is not for revenue purposes, but for public safety and data capturing.