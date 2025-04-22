Norwich Sack Head Coach, Ex-Arsenal Star Wilshere To Take Over

Championship club Norwich on Tuesday sacked manager Johannes Hoff Thorup after three straight defeats, with former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere taking temporary charge.

The Dane, 36, was appointed on a three-year deal in May last year to replace David Wagner, who was dismissed following the Canaries’ play-off defeat by Leeds.

The club, relegated from the Premier League in 2022, are 14th in the second-tier Championship and have no hope of reaching the play-offs, for the sides that finish between third and sixth.

READ ALSO: Chelsea Manager Maresca Gets Touchline Ban

Assistant head coach Glen Riddersholm has also left his position.

Sporting director Ben Knapper said: “Whilst we made this appointment with a long-term focus and in line with our wider club strategy and direction, unfortunately recent results and performances have deemed it necessary for us make a change.”

Wilshere, who had been working as part of Thorup’s coaching staff, will be in charge of the team on an interim basis for the final two Championship games of the season.

AFP