Police Inspector Allegedly Shoots Self Dead In Rivers

A Police Inspector identified as Maxwell Zabu, who was attached to a former Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State, Victor Ihunwo, has allegedly taken his own life in the early hours of Tuesday.

The tragic incident occurred at Eagle Island, the Port Harcourt residence of the former local government chairman.

Although full details surrounding the circumstances of the death remain unclear as of press time, preliminary reports indicate that the officer died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident was first reported at the Eagle Island Police Post, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Azikiwe Police Division located in Illabouchi, Mile 2, Diobu.

Sources told our Channels Television that detectives from the Azikiwe Division promptly visited the scene to begin preliminary investigations.

The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the case is being treated as a suspected suicide.

But she said the police have not ruled out any possibilities, adding that a full investigation is underway.

“It is suspected that the police officer killed himself, but an investigation is ongoing to ascertain what actually transpired,” the Rivers Police Command spokesperson told Channels Television.

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Olugbenga Adepoju, has since ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) in Port Harcourt for a more detailed investigation.

As the police dig deeper into the circumstances leading to Inspector Zabu’s death, colleagues, community members, and residents of the area eagerly await answers. The tragedy has sparked concern over the mental health and working conditions of security personnel in the state and beyond.