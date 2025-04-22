Rivers Administrator Seeks Church’s Support In Restoring Peace, Unity

The Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has appealed to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rivers State Chapter, to play a vital role in fostering peace, reconciliation, and stability in the state.

Speaking during an engagement with CAN leaders at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the Administrator emphasised the importance of the Church’s moral guidance in restoring harmony.

He extended Easter felicitations, describing the season as a reminder of hope, sacrifice, and unity.

Retired Vice Admiral Ibas, who acknowledged the recent declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State, reminded the religious leaders of his mandate, including to restore law and order, stabilise the polity, and pave the way for the return of democratic governance.

READ ALSO: Police Unaware Of DPP Advice That Released Quadri – Lagos CP

He said since assuming office on March 20, 2025, he has engaged in consultations with civil society, traditional rulers, and local government officials to rebuild trust and foster cooperation.

He called on the church to support this effort.

“The unity of the Church is the seedbed for the unity of the State,” he stated. “Where the Church leads in love, the people will follow in peace.”

The Administrator assured that his administration remains people-centred, accessible, and committed to justice and equity.

He called for collective action, emphasising that sustainable peace requires dialogue, collaboration, and understanding.

The Administrator urged religious leaders to remain steadfast in prayer and be bold in speaking the truth.

He expressed confidence that, with CAN’s support and divine guidance, Rivers State would emerge stronger and more united.

In their response, the leadership and executive members of the Rivers State chapter of CAN, led by the Most Reverend Dr D.E Kala-Dukubo, appealed to the Administrator to involve the group in the peace-building process.

They urged the Administrator to ensure that critical aspects of governance are not ignored during the period of emergency rule, especially as it affects environmental sanitation.

CAN also decried the volume of misinformation in the publication space and urged the administration to tackle it headlong, adding that the development portrayed the state as a place at war, adding that which is a disincentive for visitors and potential investors.