Six Dead, Five Injured In Kogi Multiple Auto Crash

Six persons have died and five others injured in multiple auto crashes in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) disclosed this to journalists in Lokoja, the state capital.

FRSC’s Acting Sector Commander in Kogi, Samuel Ogundayo, described the accident as “tragic and very unfortunate,” saying that the incident, which occurred at Okenkwe community of Okene, around 8.30p.m. on Monday, involved seven vehicles.

Ogundayo said that the tragic incident began with the inability of a truck to climb the Okengwe hill, when it lost its brakes and rolled backward, crushing two Tricycles, three cars and ramming into another truck.

“The tragic and unfortunate incident left six people dead and five others injured.

The FRSC rescue operatives who arrived at the accident scene in good time rushed the injured to the Referral Hospital, Okene, for treatment.

At the same time, the corpses of the dead were deposited at the mortuary of the Onene General Hospital,” he stated.

According to him, it took the efforts of his officers and other security agencies to clear the gridlock on the highway for the free flow of traffic.

The commander advised motorists to always take precautions by giving good distance to trucks on highways, especially in hilly areas to avoid any eventuality at break loss.

He urged motorists to endeavour to obey traffic rules and regulations to help in the reduction of crashes and carnage on our roads.