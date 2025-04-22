South Sudan Opposition Under Fresh Govt Military Attack

South Sudan’s opposition accused government forces of attacking one of its military positions near the capital on Tuesday as a fragile power-sharing agreement unravelled further.

The southern state of Central Equatoria, which includes the capital Juba, was split into areas controlled by government and opposition forces under a 2018 deal that ended South Sudan’s five-year civil war, in which an estimated 400,000 people died.

The agreement brought President Salva Kiir and his long-time rival, Vice-President Riek Machar, together in a unity government.

But the deal has become threatened in recent months as Kiir moves to sideline Machar, who was placed under house arrest last month.

The South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) “attacked Panyume cantonment site from multiple directions this morning,” opposition forces spokesman Lam Paul Gabriel said on Facebook.

READ ALSO: South Sudan Opposition Says Vice President’s Arrest Ends Peace Deal

“They were repulsed from both fronts with heavy casualties on the attacking forces,” he added in an update.

The assault was “followed by an aerial attack targeting and destroying civilians’ property and public buildings in Panyume.”

Gabriel called on civilians in four counties to evacuate, “to avoid being caught up in crossfire, as this aggression by the SSPDF is meant to continue making the counties… a zone for operations”.

The South Sudanese army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facing sustained attacks, the opposition forces commander directed his troops to prepare for conflict, according to another statement by Gabriel on Tuesday.

“Lt. Gen. Peter Thok Chuol hereby directs all sectors, divisions and all units of the SPLA-IO (Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition) to be vigilant and promptly defend themselves and the civilians under their control areas,” he said.

AFP