WHO Announces Major Overhaul, Layoffs Amid US Funding Cuts

The World Health Organization chief acknowledged Tuesday that US funding cuts had left the UN agency with a huge budget gap, forcing it to slash operations and lay off staff.

“The refusal of the US to pay its assessed contributions for 2024 and 2025, combined with reductions in official development assistance by some other countries, means we are facing a salary gap for the 2026–27 biennium of between $560 and $650 million,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told member states, according to a transcript of his opening remarks.

AFP