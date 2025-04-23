APC Not Turning Nigeria Into One-Party State – National Secretary

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has dismissed claims that the ruling party is steering Nigeria towards a one-party system.

The party’s secretary made the remarks on Wednesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he defended the APC’s political activities and dismissed suggestions of state-backed intimidation of opposition parties.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy, Monday Onyeme, and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, along with commissioners and key stakeholders in the state.

When asked whether he was concerned by growing perceptions that the APC and the current administration are turning Nigeria into a one-party state, Basiru retorted.

“How can we turn Nigeria into a one-party state?” he quizzed. “The country is not our making. The policies of the country are not our making.

“I think the problem with Nigeria is that we don’t seem to have people who are very serious in opposition, who take their job seriously. You cannot expect the ruling party to do the work of the opposition.”

Challenging the media, Basiru urged journalists to assess the inactivity of opposition parties, contrasting it with the APC’s ongoing efforts to build a robust, grassroots structure across the country.

“Tomorrow is a working day—go around the headquarters of all other political parties and see whether you find any activity going on.

“One of the cardinal policies of our party since Abdullahi Ganduje assumed leadership is to build a functionally efficient party structure in every ward, local government, and state in Nigeria. And that is what we are doing,” he stated.

Test Of Time

Drawing on the APC’s past experiences, Basiru recalled that when the party was in opposition, it maintained political vigour despite pressures and investigations.

“When we were in opposition—Bola Tinubu, for instance, in the Southwest, was the only surviving governor after the 2003 elections. Even with the harassment people talk about, the now National Security Adviser said that the then-governor was the most investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“After leaving office, he was arraigned before the Code of Conduct Tribunal and went through a full trial. He did not abandon the party. Rather, we moved from one state to another, trying to expand the scope of our activities.”

Responding to allegations that the APC uses state machinery and security agencies to intimidate opposition members, Basiru invoked the words of African revolutionary Amílcar Cabral.

The party’s secretary said, “Look, Amílcar Cabral said: ‘Tell no lie, claim no easy victory.’ When you are in opposition and you begin to lie to yourself about what is wrong with your party—and lay the blame where it doesn’t belong—you’re only making excuses.”

He went on to cite recent defections as evidence against the harassment claims.

“Before today, at least 15 members of the House of Representatives from Labour, SDP, PDP, NNPP, and others have decamped to the APC. Some of them are first-timers. Have they even served two years? Do they have issues with the EFCC?

Three senators, including the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, also joined the APC.

“Just today, Honourable Wale Oke from the Oriade/Obokun constituency decamped. Do any of these individuals have pending cases with the EFCC or ICPC?” the secretary stated.

Defection Saga

Basiru also referenced recent Delta defections, saying they reflect the party’s rising influence and opposition concern.

“Two weeks ago, I was in Agbor when the Delta Unity Group, led by the chairman of the NDDC and including the daughter of former governor James Ibori, joined the APC. The uproar this has caused is likely because the opposition understands how critical Delta is to their agenda.

“I must give credence to the sagacity of not just the President, but also the Progressive Governors’ Forum and the leadership of our party’s National Working Committee.

“We are out there, going around like Jehovah’s Witnesses—apologies to members of that religious group—proselytising and spreading our party’s vision across every nook and cranny of Nigeria.”

When asked if those decamping to the APC were being coerced, Basiru responded, “President Tinubu will not coerce anyone. He is a democrat to the heart.”