FG Declares Minna Airport Alternative To Abuja 

The Federal Government has declared the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna, as the alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo SAN, announced this at the inaugural flight commencement of Overland Airways from the Minna airport in Niger State, after over a decade since the last commercial flight.

He said this decision is in recognition of the runway which meets international standard and its strategic position going by its proximity to the Federal capital territory Abuja.

Keyamo said the airport had the face, runway, ambience, and location like any other international airport of high quality across the world.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammad Idris, said the commencement of commercial flight at the airport was a testament to the cooperation that exists between the federal government and the states.

Visibly excited over the development, the Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, said the intention was to open up the state for growth and development particularly for the free trade zone for agricultural processing that the airport enjoys.