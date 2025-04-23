Stop Taking Uncertified Herbal Drugs – LASG Warns Residents

The Lagos State Government has warned residents against the consumption of herbal medicines not certified by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), citing serious public health risks.

The State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, issued the warning during the 2025 Lagos State Ministerial Press Briefing held at Alausa, Ikeja, where he also presented key achievements in the health sector over the past year.

Speaking on Wednesday, Abayomi cautioned, “No one should consume any herbal medication that is not certified by NAFDAC.

“Those who indulge in unapproved herbal concoctions are exposing themselves to dangerous health conditions. The government will not be held responsible for such actions.”

New Hospital Facilities

Turning to healthcare infrastructure, the Commissioner announced that three major health facilities—the Massey Children’s Hospital on Lagos Island, the Mental Health Institute at Ketu-Ejirin in Epe, and the Iba-Ojo General Hospital—will be completed and commissioned in 2026.

The Massey facility, he said, is already 70 per cent complete.

“These projects form part of our strategy to improve access to quality healthcare and reduce the burden on existing facilities,” he stated.

Abayomi revealed that public health challenges in Lagos remain significant, with hypertension prevalence at 20 per cent, of which 70 per cent of affected individuals are unaware of their condition.

The obesity rate in the state stands at 12 per cent, while a total of 135,224 residents are currently living with HIV.

On malaria control, Abayomi announced a shift in clinical protocol. “Henceforth, no patient will be treated for malaria without a confirmed test result,” he said, noting a significant decline in malaria prevalence across the state.

Medical Personnel Shortage

Professor Abayomi further disclosed the state’s strategy to reverse brain drain in the health sector by building world-class infrastructure capable of attracting Nigerian doctors in the diaspora back home.

According to him, Lagos State currently has 7,000 practising doctors but needs an additional 33,000 doctors—and an equal number of nurses—to meet World Health Organisation (WHO) standards.

To address the growing workforce shortage, he announced that the Lagos State Government has increased the annual admission quota of the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) from 200 to 2,500 students.

“This is a bold step aimed at producing the critical medical professionals needed to serve our fast-growing population,” he said.

On digital healthcare transformation, Abayomi introduced the recently launched Smart Health Information Platform (SHIP), designed to power Lagos’ digital health strategy.

“The SHIP platform will enable a robust Health Information Exchange—aggregating and interpreting data to support patients, practitioners, and policymakers,” he explained. The initiative is a collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Kemi Ogunyemi, addressed the recent diphtheria outbreak, noting that it has been effectively managed through mass vaccination and public awareness campaigns.

She urged residents to maintain good hygiene practices, especially as the rainy season begins. “Clean surroundings are essential to preventing the outbreak and spread of communicable diseases,” Ogunyemi emphasised.