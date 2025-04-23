×

Tesla Profits Plunge 71%, Warns Of ‘Changing Political Sentiment’

The company retreated from its 2025 guidance, citing unpredictability over trade policy and demand.

By Channels Television
Updated April 23, 2025
Twitter
Tesla To Build Wholly-Owned Shanghai Plant - Report
A Tesla logo is seen at a charging station inside a mall in Shanghai on October 23, 2017. Tesla has reached an agreement with Shanghai authorities that would make it the first foreign automaker to build its own plant in China, putting it in the driver’s seat in the world’s biggest electric-vehicle market, the Wall Street Journal reported. CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

 

Tesla Profits Plunge 71%, Warns Of ‘Changing Political Sentiment’

Tesla reported a 71 percent drop in first-quarter profits Tuesday in results that lagged analyst estimates as Elon Musk’s automaker warned of a hit to demand due to “changing political sentiment.”

The electric vehicle producer reported profits of $409 million, down 71 percent from the year-ago results. The company retreated from its 2025 guidance, citing uncertainty about trade policy and demand.

 

READ ALSO: Musk To Reduce White House Role As Tesla Profits Plunge

 

AFP

More Stories