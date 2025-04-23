Tesla Profits Plunge 71%, Warns Of ‘Changing Political Sentiment’

Tesla reported a 71 percent drop in first-quarter profits Tuesday in results that lagged analyst estimates as Elon Musk’s automaker warned of a hit to demand due to “changing political sentiment.”

The electric vehicle producer reported profits of $409 million, down 71 percent from the year-ago results. The company retreated from its 2025 guidance, citing uncertainty about trade policy and demand.

AFP