Why NDLEA Seeks Drug Test For Corps Members, Others – Marwa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has explained its rationale for the push for drug integrity tests for youth corps members and prospective couples.

NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) said the move aimed at discouraging substance abuse and providing early treatment.

Addressing the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, the NDLEA boss, said the measure was not punitive as those who test positive before their condition degenerate can receive treatment for drug dependence and other health challenges.

He congratulated the NYSC boss on his recent appointment, describing the scheme as a national treasure and a veritable instrument of national unity.

“The drug scourge has continued to devastate our kids, families, and communities everywhere. There’s nowhere you go in the country that you don’t have a drug abuse problem,” he stated.

“One in seven Nigerians between the ages of 15 and 64 uses drugs. You have mentioned our efforts to cut off access and availability of these drugs but beyond that, we have to work with all stakeholders, including NYSC to ensure drastic reduction in the demand for drugs by our youths and one of our strategies to address this is through our drug integrity test, which we’re advocating that NYSC should embrace for corps members.”

According to him, the drug supply reduction will also the accompanied by drug demand reduction through preventive measures, as well as counselling and rehabilitation.

“These are important areas for further collaboration. You have introduced in the camps the War Against Drug Abuse clubs, which is fantastic. One other important area of collaboration is the question of drug integrity tests for youth corps members.

“It’s a major drug demand reduction effort. In the same way we said, if you are getting married, both the bride and the groom should bring a drug-free certificate.

“This is because it is always better to detect drug use early before it gets to addiction, which eventually could get to psychiatric problems, and it becomes a danger to the user and society,” Marwa stated.