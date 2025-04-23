Zamfara Assembly In Crisis As Parallel Sittings Emerge

Ten members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, suspended by Speaker Bilyaminu Ismail Moriki, have held a parallel plenary session in Gusau, declaring their suspension illegal, misleading, and baseless.

The lawmakers, who reaffirmed Hon. Bashar Aliyu Gummi as Speaker, a decision made when the entire House impeached Speaker Moriki last year over alleged misconduct and high-handedness, met to deliberate on pressing matters of public interest.

During the session, the factional Speaker, Hon. Bashar Aliyu Gummi, Member Representing Gummi 1 Constituency, announced a one-month ultimatum to Governor Dauda Lawal to address the worsening issues of banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes across the state.

The lawmakers also give a 48-hour ultimatum to the state governor to re-present the 2025 Appropriation Bill, declaring the one presented to the Bilyaminu Ismail Moriki-led Assembly as null and void.

The suspended lawmakers, drawn from both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during the sitting, criticised the recent dismissal of over 3,000 civil servants, claiming due process was not followed and warning that the action could further destabilise the already fragile security landscape.

They called on the state government to reverse the sackings, reinstate the affected workers, and pay all outstanding salaries and entitlements.

Lawmakers present at the sitting include Hon. Aliyu Ango Kagara (Talata Mafara South), Hon. Ibrahim Tudu Tukur (Bakura), Hon. Nasiru Abdullahi (Maru North), Hon. Faruk Musa Dosara (Maradun 1), Hon. Bashar Aliyu Gummi (Gummi 1), Hon. Barr. Bashir Abubakar Masama (Bukkuyum North), Hon. Amiru Ahmed (Tsafe West), Hon. Basiru Bello (Bungudu West), and Hon. Mukhtaru Nasiru (Kaura Namoda North).