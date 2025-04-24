Amnesty Slams ‘Alarming Surge’ In Saudi Arabia Drug-Related Executions

Rights group Amnesty International criticised on Thursday what it called an “alarming surge” in the use of the death penalty in Saudi Arabia following a string of executions linked to “drug-related crimes”.

According to the advocacy organisation, Saudi Arabian authorities have executed at least 88 people since January, nearly double the figure during the same period last year.

The Amnesty figure matches a tally compiled by AFP based on announcements published in the Saudi press.

Amnesty said 52 of those executions were connected to crimes involving narcotics.

“The alarming surge in executions for drug-related offences exposes the stark reality,” said Amensty’s Kristine Beckerle, the group’s deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

“Saudi Arabia is blatantly disregarding international law and standards, which restrict the use of the death penalty to only ‘the most serious crimes’ involving intentional killing.”

Following a moratorium during Ramadan last month, executions surged, based on announcements in the press.

According to an earlier AFP tally, at least 338 people were executed last year — nearly twice the 2023 figure of 170, and far higher than the previous known record of 196 in 2022.

Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s most prolific users of the death penalty.

The kingdom, under de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is spending big on tourist infrastructure and top sports events such as the 2034 World Cup as it tries to diversify its oil-reliant economy.

But activists say the kingdom’s continued embrace of capital punishment undermines the image of a more open, tolerant society that is central to Prince Mohammed’s Vision 2030 reform agenda.

The Saudi authorities say the death penalty is necessary to maintain public order and is only used after all avenues for appeal have been exhausted.

