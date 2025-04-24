Coalition Of Lecturers Back Tinubu’s State Of Emergency in Rivers

Members of The Progressive Lecturers Network, comprising lecturers from the seven tertiary intuitions in Rivers have thrown their weight behind the declaration of a state of emergency in the state, describing it as a timely and necessary step that averted total breakdown of law and order.

In a communiqué read by their President, Wiri ThankGod, after an emergency congress in Port Harcourt, the academic group commended the President for what they termed a “decisive intervention” that restored peace in a state that was “almost at a point of explosion.”

“We thank the President for the restoration of peace in Rivers State through the declaration of a state of emergency, as the state was almost at a point of explosion if not for the timely intervention of Mr. President.”

The group also expressed confidence in the leadership of the Sole Administrator of the state, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas.

It hailed his neutrality, courage, and early signs of commitment to good governance.

“We congratulate the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Retrd) on his appointment and courage and neutrality demonstrated so far,” the communiqué read.

They express their commitment to peace and development and announced plans to launch a state-wide awareness campaign to sensitize the public on the importance of supporting the federal government’s efforts in Rivers State.

They urged other stakeholders to align with the Renewed Hope Agenda for the betterment of the state.

“As a network of academics, we believe in and stand for respect for the rule of law. We will continue to open our doors for consultation and inclusiveness in governance,” the group stated.

The Progressive Lecturers Network also commended President Tinubu for appointing Rivers indigenes into positions of trust, particularly, former Governor Nyesom Wike and Senator Magnus Abe in key roles.

They further lauded the administration for its attention to major infrastructural and educational projects in the state, including the rehabilitation of the Eleme section of the East-West Road and the approval for the establishment of the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Ogoni.

In addition to their support for the state of emergency, the lecturers extended gratitude to President Tinubu for the recent release of N50 billion for lecturers’ allowances, describing the move as a significant boost to morale in the education sector.

They say the gesture has rekindled trust in the federal government among academics nationwide.