Court Orders Forfeiture Of Assets Recovered From Foreign Fraud Syndicate

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of 1,596 computers and laptops, 4,091 phones, seven vehicles and about 70 other assets seized in the landmark arrest of some 193 foreign nationals and 599 Nigerians during a surprise operation tagged “Eagle Flush Operation” by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos.

These assets were recovered from the 792 persons arrested on December 10, 2024 by the commission at their hideout in Big Leaf Building, Victoria Island, Lagos, for alleged cryptocurrency investment, computer-related fraud, money laundering and romance fraud.

Some of those arrested have been arraigned before at least five judges of the Federal High Court alongside a company, Genting International, linked to alleged fraudulent activities involving Chinese and Filipino nationals.

While moving the ex parte application for the interim forfeiture of the recovered assets, counsel for the EFCC, Bima Isah, submitted that the Commission had received intelligence regarding a large-scale fraud operation involving foreign nationals in Lagos.

The prosecution also claimed that the syndicate financed its activities through Genting International Co. Limited and that the assets in question were “reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity”.

After reviewing the arguments of the counsel, made pursuant to Section 44(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution and Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud Act of 2006, Justice Deinde Dipeolu granted the order.

The judge also instructed the EFCC to publish the order in a national newspaper, allowing anyone interested in the assets to appear in court within 14 days to show cause why they should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

129 Air Conditioning Units, 40 Refrigerators, Others For Forfeiture

Some of the assets ordered to be surrendered to the Federal Government include 3,399 SIM cards, 194 routers, 129 air conditioning units, 40 refrigerators, 14 inverters and seven generators.

Others are 205 sofas, 501 double-step bunks, 754 mattresses, 10 microwaves, and 2 whiteboards.

Also listed are 16 inverter batteries, 43 CPUs/monitors, a ring light, two fuel tanks, a transformer, seven vehicles, 411 deep freezers, 13 electric kettles, 21 UPS units, a toaster, an air fryer, 558 office tables, two TVs, a network server, six gas cylinders, a blender, three weight scales, a spiral dough mixer, two double-burner stoves, and a dining set.

In an affidavit attached to the ex parte application and sworn to by an EFCC investigator, Kaina Garba, the anti-graft agency explained that the orders were needed to prevent the tempering of the assets by the respondents or their proxies and/or dissipating of same as they represent instruments used in computer-related fraud and money laundering by a group of foreign criminal syndicates operating in Lagos, Nigeria.

The applicant also claimed that the Commission received an intelligence report that deals with and borders on cases of computer-related fraud, money laundering, and organised crime operations by Chinese foreign and other national criminal syndicates.

The deponent further stated, “That upon investigation, preliminary investigation revealed that an organised crime syndicate of Chinese nationals operating under the name and style of the respondent is recruiting and training Nigerian youths in computer-related fraud and other cyber-fraud-related activities.

“That investigation revealed that upon the respondent recruiting and training the Nigerian youths, a computer system and a mobile phone with a dedicated and specially configured line is assigned to each recruit wherein they are trained to study and master all kinds of scripted formats which involves dating, romance and investment scam fraud.

“That based on the above intelligence, the Commission on the 10th December, 2024 conducted a joint-sting operation at 7, Oyin Jolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, suspected to be the headquarters of the criminal syndicate in Lagos.”

“That in the course of the investigation, operatives of the applicant took inventories of items recovered from the said premises suspected to be instrumentalities of the criminal activities of the respondent and its alter egos.

“That several foreign nationals, as well as Nigerians, totalling 761 suspects, were arrested and brought to the office of the Commission for investigation.

“That the suspected leaders and financiers of this criminal syndicate, up until the filing of this application still at large but are being trailed by the operatives of the applicant,” the deponent added.

The applicant also claimed that it is yet to conclude the investigation with respect to the main perpetrators, both foreign nationals and Nigerians as well as others now at large, linked with the computer-related fraud and money laundering.

In his ruling, Justice Dipeolu held, “I have read the motion and attachments and find sufficient merit in the application. Consequently, the motion succeeds and is hereby granted.”