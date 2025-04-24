Defection: More Govs To Join APC, Says Gov Sule

The gale of defection hitting the opposition parties may not be ending soon, as more governors are putting finishing touches to joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a shocking move, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori became the latest high-profile politician to team up with the APC after he led his cabinet to dump the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), adding another layer of intrigue ahead of the 2027 general election.

But Oborevwori’s defection to the APC won’t be the last as more governors are set to move to the APC, according to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa.

“I don’t know the number, but we are expecting [more governors to join the APC],” the Nasarawa governor said on Thursday while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“You have a lot of people who have shown interest – even among the governors, you know – who are coming into the APC,” the APC chieftain said.

‘They Like Him’

According to him, the swelling number of high-profile politicians in the APC is a reflection of the reforms by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Governor Sule said many politicians in the country admire the president’s leadership and have already indicated interest in joining the ruling party.

“When we are meeting with the president, you see the excitement among them,” he said.

Sule said the governors feel “accepted by this president, and they like him”.

Oborevwori aligned with the APC alongside his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, in Asaba on Wednesday, ending months of speculation over the governor’s future. Okowa was the vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 election.

The defection came days after Governor Oborevwori threw his weight behind President Tinubu for the next general elections in 2027, despite being a member of the PDP then. His Akwa Ibom counterpart, Umoh Eno, also followed a similar path, endorsing the Nigerian president for a second term.

The Delta State Information Commissioner, Charles Aniagwu, cited the need “for us to be able to collaborate and build a state that every Deltan will be proud of” as a reason for the defection.