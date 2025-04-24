Ex-Minister Accuses Colombia President Of Drug Abuse

A former top minister and once-ally publicly accused Colombia’s president of being a drug addict Wednesday, a charge leftist Gustavo Petro has frequently denied.

Ex-foreign minister Alvaro Leyva released an open letter claiming Petro had disappeared for two days during an official visit to Paris in 2023.

“It was in Paris that I was able to confirm that you have a drug addiction problem,” 82-year-old Leyva said.

These were “embarrassing moments for me as a person and as foreign minister,” he added, without providing more details.

Petro responded on X: “I’ve simply been slandered.”

“During an official visit by a head of state to France, there is always direct and permanent physical protection from the French secret service,” he said.

Petro said he spent those two days with his daughter and grandchildren who live in Paris, and that he was “addicted to love.”

Opposition lawmakers called for Petro to undergo drug and psychiatric tests to determine if he is “fit to govern.”

Although politically conservative, Leyva had been close to the leftist president.

He served as a peace negotiator under a series of Colombian governments of all political shades and twice unsuccessfully ran for the presidency himself.

Colombia’s inspector general forced Leyva’s suspension in early 2024 over the mismanagement of a passport printing tender — a decision Petro opposed and branded politically motivated.

Since then Leyva has hinted that Petro may have a drug problem.

Petro has frequently dismissed such claims and did so again on Wednesday.

He posted on social media that he had better things to do than hang around with his foreign minister.

“Isn’t Paris full of parks, museums, bookstores more interesting than the letter’s writer, to spend two days in? Almost everything in Paris is more interesting.”

“Don’t I have daughters and granddaughters in Paris who are far more interesting than the writer?”

Petro’s stance on drugs has sometimes caused controversy among his conservative opponents.

His frequent unexplained lateness to events has been linked to an alleged addiction. Once, as a candidate, Petro apologized for attending a public event drunk.

He has frequently downplayed the effects of cocaine, backing legalization and claiming whiskey “kills more” people.

During Petro’s tenure, Colombia’s cocaine production has soared to record highs and eradication efforts have slowed.

He recently assured the public that his only addiction was to coffee, another Colombian agricultural staple.