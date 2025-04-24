Katsina SEMA Disburses ₦65m To 102 Fire Disaster Victims

At least 102 victims of the fire disaster in Katsina State on Thursday received ₦65 million naira from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

The State Deputy Governor, Faruk Jobe, while flagging off the disbursement exercise held at the agency’s Complex located at the Old Government House, Katsina, announced that beneficiaries were drawn from 14 LGAs in the state.

He urged them to make judicious use of the financial assistance given to them by the government to improve their living conditions.

Jobe recalled that a few months ago, the state government had supported over 1,000 flood victims, where the sum of ₦451 million was disbursed to them.

He stated that the state government has done so well in supporting vulnerable groups, including victims of banditry and other criminality across the State.

“This support has been ongoing. We are not compensating, but supporting the victims,” he added.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Hajiya Binta Dangani, announced that this intervention is the 9th of its kind since the inception of the current state administration in 2023.

She noted that beneficiaries are categorised into different categories, depending on the magnitude of the damage, where the first category will receive the sum of ₦4 million, ₦2 million, ₦1 million.

“Report shows that over 300 people in the state were affected by fire incidents out of which 102 were screened,” Dangani stated.