Lagos LG Poll: Agege Youths Back Obasa’s Son

A coalition of youth groups under the aegis of the Agege Youth Vanguard (AYV) has declared its support for Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa, the son of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, in his bid to become the next chairman of the Agege Local Government Area.

The endorsement is coming ahead of the upcoming local government election in July.

The coordinator of the AYV group, Ismaeel Garba, who spoke at a press conference at the Agege Local Government Secretariat, said the endorsement was rooted in Obasa’s track record of youth engagement, leadership potential, and commitment to grassroots development.

Members of the group expressed confidence in Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa’s ability to bring positive change and build on existing developmental strides within the council.

The AYV leaders emphasised the importance of youth participation in politics and governance, noting that Obasa’s son’s candidacy represents a generational shift and an opportunity to foster progressive leadership in Agege area of Lagos State.

Garba added that Agege should not be denied its best bet to reach a new height just because the father of its preferred candidate is the Speaker of the House of Assembly.

“To us in Agege Youth Vanguard, the journey to the promised land starts with ensuring that the council does not fall into the wrong hands as regards the next chairman and seven councilors who will manage the affairs of millions of residents and business operators that make up our community,” he said.

The Vice Chairman of Agege Local Government Area in Lagos State, Mr Oluwagbenga Abiola, had on Wednesday reportedly withdrawn his interest to vie for the chairmanship position.

Abiola was quoted as saying that he stepped down for Obasa’s son out of loyalty to the Speaker rather than by compulsion.