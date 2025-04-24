Niger Governor Bago Bans Dreadlock, Others In New Executive Order

In a decisive move to clamp down on rising criminal activities and youth restiveness in Minna, the capital of Niger State, Governor Umaru Bago, has issued a sweeping Executive Order targeting thuggery, drug abuse, and associated crimes.

One of the orders is the ban on dreadlocks among the youths.

Individuals keeping dreadlock hairstyles are to be arrested and forcibly shaved. This, according to the governor, is part of an effort to dismantle the identity and networks of known street gangs.

The Executive Order, which takes immediate effect, outlines a series of stringent measures aimed at restoring peace, order, and public safety in the city.

Governor Bago made it clear that the state government will no longer tolerate the activities of violent gangs, drug peddlers, and those shielding them.

He emphasized that the order is not targeted at innocent citizens but at those who are hell-bent on disrupting the peace and security of the state. He called on residents to cooperate with security agencies and report any suspicious activity within their communities.

The announcement has drawn mixed reactions from the public, with some praising the bold steps while others expressed concern about potential human rights implications.

However, the governor remains resolute, saying, “We cannot fold our arms while criminality takes over our capital. This is the time to act, and we must act with firmness.”

Below are the key highlights of the Executive Order:

Possession of Weapons:

Anyone found in possession of weapons—whether knives, sticks, or any harmful object—will be treated as an armed robber. In extreme cases, if such an individual is killed in the course of police intervention, their family will be required to pay for the bullet used before the corpse is released.

Ban on Dreadlocks Among Youths:

Curfew on Commercial Motorcyclists and Tricycles:

An immediate curfew has been imposed on Okada (motorcycle taxis) and Keke Napep (tricycles) within Minna. Their operations are now restricted to the hours of 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily.

Bail Seekers to Face Arrest:

Any individual who visits police stations with the intent of securing bail for known thugs will also be arrested and treated as an accomplice.

Traditional Leaders to Be Held Accountable:

Village heads, ward leaders (Mai-Angwa), and community chiefs (Hakimi) found to be harbouring or supporting thugs will face arrest and dethronement.

Demolition of Drug Havens:

Any residence or premises within Minna discovered to be involved in the sale or distribution of illicit drugs will be demolished, and the occupants arrested and prosecuted.

Establishment of Special Court:

A special court will be established under the supervision of the Chief Judge of Niger State to ensure speedy prosecution and sentencing of those involved in thuggery and related crimes.

Security Surveillance in Hotspot Areas:

The neighborhoods of Angwan Daji and Barkisale have been identified as high-risk zones and are now under increased security surveillance.

Operation Flush’ Now Under Governor’s Control:

The anti-crime task force code-named Operation Flush will henceforth report directly to the office of the Governor for tighter coordination and quicker action.

Drug-Smuggling Vehicles to Be Confiscated:

Any vehicle caught transporting illicit drugs into Minna will be confiscated and become the property of the Niger State Government.