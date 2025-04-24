Nigeria Names Strong Team For 2025 World Relays

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has confirmed that the country’s contingent will compete in the men’s 4×100 metres, women’s 4×100 metres, 4×400 metres mixed relay and the newly introduced 4×100 metres mixed relay, making up four of the six events at this year’s 2025 World Athletics Relays.

The World Athletics Relays scheduled to take place in Guangzhou, China, from May 10th to 11th.

According to the AFN, the men’s 4×100 metres squad comprises Alaba Akintola, Udodi Onwuzurike, Favour Ashe, Karlington Anunagba, Folawiyo Olaoye and Usheoritshe Itshekiri, while the women’s 4×100 metres team includes Rosemary Chukwuma, Success Umukoro, Tiana Eyakpobeyan, Favour Ofili, Jennifer Obi and 100 metres hurdles world record holder Tobi Amusan.

In the 4×400 metres mixed relay, Nigeria will be represented by Chidi Okezie, Emmanuel Ojeli, Samson Nathaniel, Patience Okon, Praise Idamadudu and Omolara Ogunmakinju.

The 4×100 metres mixed relay team will be selected from a pool including Favour Ashe, Alaba Akintola, Udodi Onwuzurike, Rosemary Chukwuma, Favour Ofili and Success Umukoro.

Nigeria earned its place in these events through a combination of qualification pathways, firstly by designated competition during the Paris Olympics at the Stade de France in 2024 and by top-list performances at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium during the African Games also in 2024.

The secretary of the AFN, Israel Inwang Mfon, said that the decision to field teams in only four events was guided by Nigeria’s strengths and the goal of maximising medal chances.

“In fielding the four events, the federation had to place a premium on areas of comparative advantage and medal prospects,” he noted.

The World Athletics Relays marks the seventh edition of the global meet and the first time it will be staged in China, following previous editions in the Bahamas, Japan and Poland.

This year’s edition is historic for the global debut of the 4×100 metres mixed relay. The event, which follows a woman-woman-man-man order, will be run for the first time on the world stage in Guangzhou.

Records in the event will be officially recognised by World Athletics from January 1, 2026, with performances from 2025 used to set the initial benchmark. The event will also feature at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest in 2026.

Each country is allowed to enter one team per event, with up to eight athletes listed per team. From these, any four can be selected to compete on race day, offering flexibility in athlete selection.