The public can begin visiting Pope Francis’s tomb at the Roman basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore “as early as Sunday morning”, Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, announced.

The funeral of Pope Francis, who died on Monday aged 88, will take place at the Vatican’s St Peter’s Basilica before his coffin is transferred to the Santa Maria Maggiore basilica later in the day.

READ ALSO: Thousands Gather For Second Day To View Pope

More to follow

AFP