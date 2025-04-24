Real Madrid’s Camavinga Ruled Out For Rest Of Season 

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is set to miss the rest of the season after he was diagnosed with a groin injury on Thursday.

The French international sustained the injury during Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Getafe in La Liga on Wednesday.

“Following tests carried out today on our player Eduardo Camavinga by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with a complete rupture of the left adductor tendon,” said Madrid in a statement.

Spanish media report Camavinga will miss the Copa del Rey final on Saturday against rivals Barcelona, as well as Madrid’s final five league games as they try to overhaul the Catalan leaders.

Camavinga may also miss the Club World Cup this summer in the United States, with some reports suggesting he will be sidelined for three months.

The 22-year-old has struggled for form this season at Madrid after playing an important role in their conquest of a La Liga and Champions League double last year.

READ ALSO: Real Madrid Hold Minute’s Silence As La Liga Mourns Pope Francis

Madrid Mourn

Meanwhile, the club’s players observed a minute’s silence before training on Monday as tributes poured in from across La Liga after the death of football-mad Pope Francis at 88.

“Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences to the whole Catholic community in the face of the loss of a historic and universal figure,” the club said in a statement.

“During his papacy, marked by the scale of his great legacy, Pope Francis represented an enormous spirit of solidarity and support for the most disadvantaged and vulnerable people.”

The reigning Spanish and European champions posted a picture of the squad and coaching staff standing in a circle at the club training ground to hold a minute’s silence.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were also among a slew of top-flight clubs joining La Liga in expressing their condolences for Francis.

AFP