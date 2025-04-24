Rivers Sole Administrator Ibas Attends First NEC Meeting

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas is among state governors attending the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Ibas is making his debut appearance at the NEC meeting after his appointment as Sole Administrator for Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu following the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara in March 2025.

Vice President Kashim Shettima is presiding over the meeting which has in attendance many governors and some deputy governors from across the 36 states of the federation.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State who defected to the All Progressives Congress on Wednesday said the opening prayers on the directive of Vice President Shettima.

Other governors spotted at the meeting include Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hycinth Alia, Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, Edo, Monday Okpebholo, Cross River, Bassey Otu among others.

There were also a good number of Deputy Governors in attendance at the meeting.