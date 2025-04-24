Rivers Vision 2050: Policy Shapers Unveils Steering Committee, Statewide Survey

A 25-year development blueprint for Rivers State has been officially launched by Policy Shapers, a civic-tech organisation based in Port Harcourt.

The framework titled – Rivers 2050 Vision is to be co-created by citizens across Rivers State, Nigeria.

As part of the launch, the organisation has opened a public statewide survey to collect the dreams, ideas, and priorities of residents to inform the visioning process.

According to Policy Shapers, the Rivers 2050 Vision is a bold, youth-led initiative aimed at shaping a roadmap for sustainable development across all 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Rivers State.

In a statement, the organization noted that Citizens are invited to share their perspectives through the official survey now.

At least 100 young professionals from diverse backgrounds within and outside Rivers State are said to have joined the Rivers 2050 Task Force, working through sub-committees to facilitate town hall meetings, key informant interviews, focus group discussions, and data collection exercises.

Ebenezar Wikina, Founder of Policy Shapers and Convener of the Rivers 2050 Vision said:

"We believe that the future of public policy must be co-created by the people it is meant to serve". "This project is not just about a document; it's about building a civic culture of participation, imagination, and accountability. Rivers State deserves a future shaped by its people, especially its youth."

To provide leadership and strategic oversight, a Steering Committee has been appointed from among the task force members.

The committee comprises:

The committee comprises:

Udokanma Georgewill, Chair, Book Committee; Wisdom Chapp-Jumbo, Partnerships Lead; Awajimimam J.S. Egop, Chair, Launch Committee; Mmesoma Augustine, Chair, Survey Committee; and Birah Zorbai Jr., Chair, Focus Group Committee.

According to the Policy Shapers, the insights collected through the survey and wider engagement activities will contribute to the development of the vision book, “Rivers 2050: Our Vision”, which is a citizen-authored strategic document that outlines practical aspirations for the future of Rivers State.

The group notes that the official website for the project, www.Rivers2050.org, will launch on April 30, 2025, providing updates, publications, and ways for the public to get involved.