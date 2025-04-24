Rivers Women Rally In Port Harcourt Again, Demand Fubara’s Reinstatement

A coalition of women under the banner of Rivers Women United for Sim (RWUS) staged a peaceful gathering in Port Harcourt on Thursday, calling for the restoration of peace in Rivers State and the reinstatement of suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The women, who turned out in large numbers, described Rivers as a peaceful state and urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the lingering political crisis.

They called for the reinstatement of all suspended elected officials, insisting that Governor Fubara had committed no wrongdoing to justify his suspension. The group also reaffirmed their unwavering support for the embattled governor.

Women have been protesting and rallying for the reinstatement of Fubara since his suspension in March.

On April 11, a crowd of women flooded the Aba road area of Port Harcourt, demanding the reinstatement of Fubara, and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

The protest, which began along the major road, and advanced to the Rivers State Government House, featured placards with bold inscriptions such as “Bring back Fubara”, “Save our democracy”, “Is the law different for Rivers State?”, and “God of justice, arise for Rivers State.”

Chanting songs of solidarity, the women, who described themselves as mothers and wives, appealed directly to President Bola Tinubu to lift the suspension on Governor Fubara and reinstate all democratic institutions in the state.