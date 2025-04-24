Tafawa Balewa University Dismisses Lecturer Over Sexual Harassment

The Governing Council of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, has dismissed a senior lecturer, Dr. Usman Mohammed Aliyu, from the service of the institution following findings of sexual harassment involving a student.

According to the ATBU HERALD, a Special Bulletin released on April 22, 2025, the dismissal was approved during the Council’s 96th regular meeting held on Friday, April 11, 2025.

The decision was based on the recommendation of the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee which found Dr. Aliyu guilty of misconduct after a thorough investigation.

The dismissal letter, signed by the Senior Deputy Registrar of the Senior Staff Establishment, Abdullahi Sulaiman, stated that Dr. Aliyu was found guilty of an “indecent relationship” with a postgraduate student, Mrs. Kamila Rufai Aliyu, of the Department of Chemical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Engineering Technology.

“The Council has subsequently approved your dismissal from the service of the University with immediate effect. You are hereby directed to hand over all property of the University in your possession to your Head of Department and your identification card to the Chief Security Officer” the letter reads.

The bulletin further clarified that the dismissal was carried out in accordance with Chapter 3, Item F, I, (o) of the Senior Staff Conditions of Service of the University.

Mrs. Kamila Rufai Aliyu had in 2024 formally petitioned the University management, alleging that Dr. Aliyu sexually harassed her and threatened her academic progress if she did not comply with his demands.

In an attempt to counter the allegations, Dr. Aliyu filed a defamation lawsuit last year against Mrs. Kamila, her department, and the University.