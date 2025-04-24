Wizkid, Rema, Tems, Asake Nominated For 2025 American Music Awards

The 51st edition of the American Music Awards (AMAs) is set to return and Nigerian stars are once again in the spotlight with Wizkid, Rema, Tems, and Asake nominated in the Favourite Afrobeats Artist category.

They’re joined by South African Grammy-winner Tyla, who had a breakout success in 2023 and 2024 and has been firmly positioned as one of Africa’s most promising international acts.

Favourite Afrobeats Artist award was first introduced in 2022, with Wizkid making history as its inaugural winner, a landmark moment that showed the genre’s global reach.

The 2025 AMAs will be held on Monday, May 26, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, United States. The ceremony will air live making it accessible to fans worldwide.

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez will serve as host, marking her return to the AMAs stage for the first time since 2015. Lopez is also scheduled to perform.

The AMAs is also shaping up to be a major night for Kendrick Lamar, who secured an impressive 10 nominations—the most for any artist this year.

The categories include Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for GNX, and Song of the Year for Not Like Us, a song that’s become a centrepiece in his ongoing lyrical feud with fellow rapper Drake.

Lamar’s dominance continues in the Favourite Hip-Hop Song category with three of his songs nominated out of the five tracks, Like That featuring Future & Metro Boomin, Not Like Us, and Luther featuring SZA.

Post Malone follows closely with eight nominations, while Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey each earned seven. Other top contenders include Taylor Swift—who already the most awarded artist in AMAs history—with six nominations, as well as Bruno Mars, SZA, and Lady Gaga.

Adding to the excitement, three new categories will debut: Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Social Song of the Year.