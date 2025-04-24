World Bank Names Dangote, Others As Members Private Sector Investment Lab

The World Bank Group said it has added Aliko Dangote, President/CEO, Dangote Group, and others, as new members of the private sector investment Lab, focused on job creation.

Other new members added by the World Bank are Bill Anderson, CEO, Bayer AG Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chair, Bharti Enterprises; and Mark Hoplamazian, President & CEO, Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

The World Bank Group on Wednesday announced the launch of the next phase of its Private Sector Investment Lab, focused on implementing proven solutions at scale.

The new chapter also expands the Lab’s membership to include industry leaders with experience generating jobs in developing economies, aligning directly with the Bank’s sharpened focus on job creation as a core driver of development.

“With the expanded membership, we are mainstreaming this work across our operations and tying it directly to the jobs agenda that is driving our strategy,” said World Bank Group President Ajay Banga. “This isn’t about altruism, it’s about helping the private sector see a path to investments that will deliver returns, and lift people and economies alike. It’s central to our mandate.”

Over the last 18 months, the Lab brought together leaders from global financial institutions to identify the most pressing barriers to private sector investment in developing countries—and to test actionable solutions. That work has now been consolidated into five priority focus areas that are being integrated across Bank Group operations.

According to the global bank, as the Lab enters its implementation phase, it is also expanding its membership to include private sector leaders in sectors critical to job creation, such as infrastructure and energy, agribusiness, healthcare, tourism, and manufacturing.

“These industries have a proven ability to translate investment into broad-based employment and economic opportunity”, the Bank said.

“We are grateful to the original Lab leaders who helped us deliver strong results in the initial work period,” Banga said. “Now we’re building on that foundation—bringing in additional leaders from sectors that are central to job creation and moving from ideas to implementation.”

“We are grateful to the Lab leaders who helped deliver such important results in the first phase. We welcome our new members’ support in continuing our focus on five key areas: regulatory and policy certainty; guarantees, as the most widely used and understood instrument to address political and credit risks; foreign exchange risk; scaling different forms of equity; and creating an asset class and liquid market to attract institutional funds.” Shriti Vadera, Chair, Prudential plc.. and Chair, Private Sector Investment Lab

“The World Bank Group is leading the way with initiatives to grow economies and create opportunities in emerging markets around the globe. As President Banga has said, the private sector will play a pivotal role in this transformation, and I am delighted to join the PSIL alongside other distinguished business leaders. I have seen firsthand the power of connectivity to transform lives by creating opportunities for businesses to grow and communities to thrive. I hope that the successes of the telecommunications sector will be valuable as PSIL embarks on the next stage of its important work,” said Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chair, Bharti Enterprises.

“I am honoured to join the Private Sector Investment Lab during its next phase focused on implementation. Together, businesses and the WBG can unleash job creation in emerging markets by managing the risks and realising the opportunities for the next generation growing up in low and middle-income countries.” Bill Anderson, CEO, Bayer AG

The Lab’s founding members included senior executives from AXA, BlackRock, HSBC, Macquarie, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Ninety One, Ping An Group, Royal Philips, Standard Bank, Standard Chartered, Sustainable Energy for All, Tata Sons, Temasek, and Three Cairns Group. The Lab is chaired by Shriti Vadera, Chair of Prudential plc.