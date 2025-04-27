FG To Reopen Enugu Airport On Monday Ahead Of Scheduled Date

The Federal Government says it has completed repair works on the runway of Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu and will be reopened on Monday, April 28, 2025.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who made the announcement on Sunday, said the work was finished ahead of the scheduled May 6 date.

“Dear compatriots, we worked extra hard to meet the deadline we gave on the repair of the runway of Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu and finished way ahead of the scheduled date. It will now be open for use as from tomorrow (the 28th of April, 2025),” Keyamo wrote on his X handle.

On April 19, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) announced a temporary closure of the airport to allow for essential runway maintenance works.

FAAN had, in a statement,t explained that there was a sudden and significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway.

It stated that emergency repairs will be conducted on that portion of the runway from April 22nd to May 6th, 2025.

“In compliance with Nigerian civil aviation regulations, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has, therefore, closed the runway during this period.

“As part of FAAN’s commitment to passenger safety and the modernisation of airport facilities, the runway will not be open for landings or takeoffs during the rehabilitation period.”