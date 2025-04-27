I’ve Concluded That Nothing Good Will Come Out Of Tinubu’s Govt – Ex-APC Vice Chair

A former National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, says he has lost hope in the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, adding that he doesn’t believe the President can achieve anything significant before May 2027.

Lukman was a guest on the Sunday edition of Inside Sources with Laolu Akanda, a socio-political programme aired on Channels Television.

He said he has come to realise that Tinubu is not the kind of progressive leader he once believed him to be, noting that he is governing Nigeria differently from how he ruled Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

“For you to even expect something very wonderful to happen before May 2027, I will say you are a dreamer, I will wish you luck in your dream, but if it happens, it will be a pleasant surprise,” Lukman said.

“For me, I have reached the conclusion that I don’t think anything good is going to come out and which is why we have to start organising. I have said so, this country can be fixed in our lifetime, and I pray to God to give us the strength and courage to engage our leaders.”

Lukman said he waited until July last year before withdrawing his support for Tinubu, stating that the President has insulated himself, even within the party, as nobody has access to him.

The politician said he was almost certain that Tinubu would correct the mistakes of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, but Tinubu’s failures have unfortunately made Buhari appear like a hero.

He pointed out that the failure of the APC has made it necessary for the coalition currently being formed to be built on a very strong foundation.

“If having gone through the APC and failed, we now organise another coalition that will become business as usual, which is why this initial negotiation we are really engaging ourselves. So, we really have to, we owe it to Nigerians, and I am telling Nigerians that look, it is possible to fix this country in our lifetime,” he said.

He said they got it wrong in APC because they sacrificed the party, insisting that such should not be allowed to happen in the new coalition.