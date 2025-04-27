Measles Outbreak Claims Two Lives In Zaria, 20 Others Affected

A measles outbreak at Ungwan Kanawa community in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State has claimed two lives, with 20 others affected.

According to health experts, the outbreak is attributed to years of parents’ refusal to immunize their children.

Following the incident, the Kaduna State government, UNICEF, and WHO are working together to strengthen disease surveillance and launch emergency re-vaccination campaigns in Zaria and environs.

READ ALSO: DSS Arrests Eight Suspected Bandits, 22 Gunrunners In Kaduna During Q1 2025

Describing the measles outbreak as a humanitarian emergency, the UNICEF Chief of Field Office in Kaduna, Dr Gerida Birukila, warned that vaccine shortages were compounding efforts to halt the spread.

She, however, emphasized the need for predictable vaccination supplies to prevent further loss of life.

Meanwhile, health officials from the Kaduna State Primary Health Care Board are working to intensify routine immunization and reduce mortality rates, while emergency vaccination campaigns have been launched with outreach teams deployed to track and immunise affected households.