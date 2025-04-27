NLC Directs Peaceful May Day Rally In Rivers State To Demand Democracy Restoration

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed its Rivers State Council to organise a peaceful rally on May 1, 2025, as part of activities to commemorate this year’s Workers’ Day.

The rally is to be held within the premises of the council, involving all affiliate unions, and will focus on advocating for the restoration of democratic governance in the state.

In a letter dated April 22, 2025, signed by the Deputy General Secretary, Comrade Ismail Bello, the NLC leadership emphasized that, given the “peculiar circumstance of the subversion of democratic governance” in Rivers State, the celebration should not involve fanfare but rather a sober reflection.

The rally is expected to carry strong messages centered on democratic governance, the welfare needs of workers, and the people’s desire for freedom and liberty.

This year’s Workers’ Day celebration, themed “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,” will be observed across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NLC noted that while May Day traditionally celebrates workers’ contributions, the Rivers State situation requires a special focus on rebuilding civic leadership and safeguarding workers’ rights within a truly democratic environment.

The Congress reaffirmed its commitment to democratic principles and urged all members to use the May Day occasion to renew calls for placing the people at the center of leadership in Rivers State.