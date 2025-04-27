Remo Stars Win First NPFL Title With Three Games To Spare

Remo Stars have clinched the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League title with three games to spare, following a thrilling 1-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes in a match-day 35 clash in Ikenne on Sunday.

Second-half substitute Olamilekan Adedayo sealed the win for coach Daniel Ogunmodede’s side, firing a trademark late strike after 83 minutes of relentless effort.

The victory marked Remo Stars’ 21st win of the season, lifting them to 68 points and establishing an unassailable 10-point lead over second-placed Rivers United, with three games remaining.

With this achievement, Remo Stars also became the first Southwest club to win the Nigerian topflight title since Julius Berger’s triumph in 1991.