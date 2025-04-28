Annie Macaulay Introduces Self As Single Amid Marriage Split Drama

Annie Macaulay, the estranged wife of Nigerian music icon, Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, publicly confirmed her split from the singer during the 17th edition of the Headies Awards, held on Sunday night in Lagos.

Taking the stage alongside Farooq Oreagba, the much-admired “King of Steeze” from the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival, Macaulay introduced herself with her maiden name, subtly but firmly affirming her new status.

Macaulay, a mother of two, was invited to present the award for Best Afrobeats Singer.

While introducing herself, she initially seemed poised to use ‘Idibia,’ but quickly corrected herself, choosing instead to embrace her maiden name — a move that sparked widespread discussion on social media.

“My name is Annie Idi—oh sorry, Annie Macaulay. Hey, single ladies!” she declared to loud cheers from the audience at the Landmark Event Centre, Lekki.

Her announcement came as the Headies Awards, themed ‘Back to Base,’ returned to Nigeria after a two-year stint in the United States. The ceremony was hosted by Nollywood actress and media personality, Nancy Isime.

Her bold statement follows months of speculation after 2Baba announced their separation in January 2025.

Controversial Split

In a shocking Instagram post, the 49-year-old music star confirmed the end of their 12-year marriage, paving the way for his relationship with Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru.

Sixteen days after announcing the split, 2Baba proposed to Ms Osawaru, unveiling her as his fiancée on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

Recently, he introduced her to his mother, Mrs Rose Idibia, fuelling further speculation about an impending wedding.

This development comes against the backdrop of a period earlier this year when 2Baba was declared missing. In February, the Idibia family petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS), claiming the singer had been missing since February 10 after leaving his residence in lounge wear and failing to return.

However, in a now-viral video, 2Baba was seen reunited with his mother and other relatives, enjoying lively family moments. Natasha Osawaru was also present in the video, suggesting Mrs Idibia has now consented to their relationship.

This marks a notable shift, as in February, Mrs Idibia had publicly pleaded with Natasha to “leave her son alone” and “remove the beads you placed on his hands and neck,” alleging that 2Baba was not in his right senses.

Natasha defended herself at the time, claiming the beads were symbols of her family’s royalty.

Since then, Natasha has updated her Instagram bio to include 2Baba’s surname, sparking fresh rumours that the pair may have held a private traditional marriage ceremony last week.

Meanwhile, Annie has shifted focus to her personal and professional growth.

In March, after much anticipation, she returned to social media following a brief hiatus, deleting all previous posts and updating her Instagram handle to reflect her full maiden name, “Annie Uwana Macaulay,” notably dropping ‘Idibia’.

During a BBC Pidgin interview on the Headies red carpet, the 40-year-old actress and model shared her current focus: her children and her forthcoming media projects. She further revealed her plans to launch her own platform, Annie Macaulay TV.

Background

Annie and 2Baba’s relationship spans over two decades, having met in 1999 and transitioning from friendship into romance. Annie gained widespread recognition in 2004 when she featured in the singer’s iconic ‘African Queen’ music video.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Isabella, in 2008. In 2012, 2Baba proposed on Valentine’s Day, leading to a private wedding later that year.

Their grand white wedding took place in Dubai on 23 March 2013, and they welcomed their second daughter, Olivia, in 2014.

Their marriage, though celebrated, was often rocked by challenges, largely due to 2Baba’s previous relationship with Pero Adeniyi, with whom he shares three children. Despite public controversies, the couple renewed their vows in 2022 to mark their 10th anniversary.

However, tensions resurfaced, culminating in their separation earlier this year. The developments surrounding 2Baba’s new relationship and Annie’s reassertion of her independence have continued to dominate entertainment headlines.