Four Jailed Over Shooting At Israeli Company In Sweden

He was arrested shortly after but was not charged since he was below Sweden’s age of criminal responsibility of 15.

No-one was injured in the shooting.

However, the Gothenburg district court sentenced four others on Monday for their roles in recruiting the young boy, supplying the gun and organising the shooting.

One 19-year-old was handed a five-year prison sentence for “involving a minor in a crime”, as well as aiding a weapons offence and aiding an unlawful threat.

Another 19-year-old was also given a five-year sentence, and a third was given four years and 11 months.

A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to a year and eight months of juvenile detention.

According to the prosecution, the identity of the mastermind of the shooting was still unknown, the court said in its ruling.

Since the outbreak of the war in Gaza in October 2023, there have been several incidents apparently targeting Israeli interests in Sweden.

In June 2024, police said they had found a “suspected explosive object” outside the offices of the military technology firm, known for its unmanned aerial systems.

In mid-May of the same year, gunshots were fired outside the Israeli embassy, which prompted the country to boost security measures around Israeli interests and Jewish community institutions.

The Scandinavian country’s intelligence agency, Sapo, said later that same month that Iran was recruiting members of Swedish criminal gangs to commit “acts of violence” against Israeli and other interests in Sweden — a claim Iran denied.

AFP