Natasha Writes Satirical ‘Apology’ To Akpabio

Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has penned a mock “apology” to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, highlighting alleged improprieties and power dynamics within the legislative body.

The letter posted on her social media pages and titled “Satirical Apology Letter,” drips with sarcasm as it criticizes what she describes as the entitlement culture among some high-ranking members of the Senate.

Senator Akpoti Uduaghan mocked the expectation that political advancement must come through personal compliance rather than merit, taking aim at alleged private “requests” and the culture of quid pro quo she suggests is rampant in legislative affairs.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended on March 6 after a heated confrontation with the Senate leadership over a new seating arrangement, which she claimed was deliberately designed to diminish her standing.

The situation escalated when Akpoti-Uduaghan, speaking on national television, accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of retaliating against her for allegedly rejecting his sexual advances. The Senate President denied the allegation of sexual harassment.

The Kogi Senator was suspended but the lawmakers ruled that the suspension could be lifted or reduced if she tenders a written apology.

The satirical letter by Senator Natasha reads:

“Dear Distinguished Senate President Godswill Akpabio,

It is with the deepest sarcasm and utmost theatrical regret that I tender this apology for the grievous crime of possessing dignity and self-respect in your most exalted presence. I have reflected extensively on my unforgivable failure to recognize that legislative success in certain quarters is apparently not earned through merit, but through the ancient art of compliance — of the very personal kind.

How remiss of me not to understand that my refusal to indulge your… “requests” was not merely a personal choice, but a constitutional violation of the unwritten laws of certain men’s entitlement. Truly, I must apologize for prioritizing competence over capitulation, vision over vanity, and the people’s mandate over private dinners behind closed doors.

I now realize the catastrophic consequences of my actions: legislation delayed, tempers flared, and the tragic bruising of egos so large they require their own postcodes. For this disruption to the natural order of “quid pro quo,” I bow my head in fictional shame.

Please find it in your magnanimous heart — somewhere buried deep beneath layers of entitlement — to forgive this stubborn woman who mistakenly believed that her seat in the Senate was earned through elections, not erections.

I remain,

Yours in eternal resistance,

Senator Natasha H Akpoti Uduaghan

Unafraid, Unbought, and Unbroken.”