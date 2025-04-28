Non-Oil Exports Hit $1.791b In Q1 2025

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council has announced a remarkable 24.75 per cent increase in the value of the country’s non-oil exports, reaching a total of 1.791 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

It stated that the amount surpassed the $1.436 billion generated in the first quarter of 2024.

The Executive Director of the council, Nonye Ayeni, disclosed the figures while addressing the journalists in Abuja on Monday.

She said the significant growth reflects the resilience and diversification of Nigeria’s export sector beyond crude oil, a shift aimed at reducing the country’s reliance on oil revenue.

According to her, the surge in non-oil exports was driven by increased economic activity in the Agriculture, Manufacturing, and Solid Minerals sectors.

On the U.S 14% trade tariff, the council says it was positive for the country, adding that it was an opportunity to focus on value addition and increased competitiveness in the global market.