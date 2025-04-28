×

Power Cut Interrupts Play At Madrid Open

By Channels Television
Updated April 28, 2025
US Coco Gauff returns the ball to Ukrania’s Dayana Yastremska during their 2025 WTA Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament second round singles match at the Caja Magica in Madrid, on April 24, 2025. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

 

Play was interrupted at the Madrid Open on Monday when a power cut struck the city after world number four Coco Gauff and rising Russian star Mirra Andreeva booked their  quarter-finals spots.

A power cut affecting “the whole of the Iberian peninsula and part of France”, according to Portuguese electricity network operator REN, halted matches shortly after 10.30am GMT.

On Centre Court, the match between Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and British qualifier Jacob Fearnley was suspended when the Bulgarian was leading 6-4, 5-4 with his opponent serving to stay in the match.

Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka serves to Russia’s Anna Blinkova during their 2025 WTA Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament second round singles match at the Caja Magica in Madrid, on April 25, 2025. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

 

“The outage is preventing the use of electronic line calling systems and also left a spider cam dangling over the court inside Monolo Santana Stadium,” the ATP said on its website.

Tournament organisers said on social media they were “working to restore” power “as quickly as possible”, without giving a timetable.

Before the cut hit, American Gauff beat Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-4, 6-2 in the last 16.

Teenager Andreeva also progressed as she saw of Ukrainian Yuliia Starodubtseva 6-1, 6-4.

When play resumes in Madrid, Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Lorenzo Musetti and fifth seed Jack Draper is due to play Matteo Berrettini.

AFP

